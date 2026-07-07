Imran Chaudhary, a 17-year-old from Rajouri, J&K, founded Lagnever Technologies, an AI education startup valued at Rs 5 crore. His app, Lagnever AI, has crossed 10,000 downloads, earning him a spot in an international founders' program.

Putting Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district onto the global stage, a 17-year-old student entrepreneur from Doongi, Imran Chaudhary, has earned recognition for his remarkable contribution to Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered education. Despite growing up in a region where basic facilities and technological resources are limited, Imran transformed his passion for innovation into a successful venture by founding Lagnever Technologies Private Limited, showing how determination, hard work, and vision can overcome geographical and infrastructural challenges.

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The company's flagship product, Lagnever AI, has crossed over 10,000 downloads. The AI-powered learning platform is made with the aim of making education more accessible, personalised, and interactive for students. The application offers AI-assisted learning, personalised study support, revision tools, quizzes, and academic guidance, complementing traditional classroom education rather than replacing teachers. Within just six months of its establishment, Lagnever Technologies achieved an estimated valuation of around Rs 5 crore, highlighting the startup's early growth potential in India's rapidly expanding EdTech sector.

The Team Behind the Success

All this was done with a team of 12 people, says Chaudhary, with the company's Chief Marketing Officer, Mohib Altaf credited with growing the product with increasing downloads. "There are at least 12 members in our team in total. Between 8 to 12. Among them, first is our COO, who is Anees Aziz. He also lives here. Second is our Chief Marketing Officer, who has contributed a lot to marketing; all the downloads we've got and everything else is thanks to the Chief Marketing Officer. Then there are the directors of our team, the directors of our company, Sarfaraz Hussain. Then in our team, there is Arnab Balgotra, who is handling all our social media. Shoaib Kureshi is in our team. And there are others in our team," Imran Chaudhary told ANI.

Challenges and a Call for Support

Talking about facing challenges in putting out his product, Mohib Altaf said that he wished to see more support from both the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Centre. "Sometimes we couldn't find ways to promote it, and there wasn't enough awareness among the people. People didn't quite understand that there was such an app. We also haven't received the kind of support from the government that a technology or tech company should get. This is the first time someone from Jammu and Kashmir has made an app like this, but we haven't received support from the Chief Minister or the Prime Minister," Mohib Altaf told ANI.

Mohib Altaf leads branding, digital outreach, community engagement, and marketing strategy. Working closely with founder Imran Choudhary, he has played a key role in strengthening the company's public presence and promoting its vision of AI-powered education.

Global Recognition and Future Vision

Adding another feather to his cap, Imran Choudhary has also been selected for an invite-only international program associated with BlackRock, bringing together 60 promising founders from across the world. The recognition acknowledges his innovation, leadership, and contribution to the future of AI-driven education. "We will have six-month sessions in Bangalore, and during those six-month sessions, we will have multiple events, and they will even send us to multiple countries where we will have to solve real-life problems," Imran said about the invite-only program.

The company's long-term vision is to build a comprehensive AI-powered educational ecosystem where students can access intelligent academic support anytime, anywhere. Future plans include expanding learning features, improving personalisation, and reaching more students across India and internationally.

Imran Choudhary's achievement is particularly significant because he comes from Doongi, one of the border and remotest hilly blocks of Rajouri district, where access to advanced technology and opportunities remains limited. His success serves as an inspiration for the youth of Jammu & Kashmir and demonstrates that talent and determination can achieve global recognition regardless of background or location. (ANI)