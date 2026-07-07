A man on a scooty died in a Delhi hit-and-run involving a Mercedes; the driver was arrested. Separately, a tractor-trolley driver was killed in a collision with a passenger bus in UP's Bahraich, injuring several bus passengers.

Hit-and-run in Delhi

A man riding a scooty died after being hit by a car near Jahangirpuri Bus Stand, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Deepak, a resident of Mangolpuri in Delhi.

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According to police, information was received about a road accident on Sunday near the Foot Over Bridge at Jahangirpuri Bus Stand on the Outer Ring Road (GTK Bypass towards ISBT). The scooty rider was found injured at the spot and was declared brought dead at BJRM Hospital.

During the investigation, police found that a Mercedes car had allegedly hit the scooty and fled from the spot. The vehicle was later traced, and after issuing a notice under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act to the registered owner, police identified Ansh Pratap Singh as the person driving the car at the time of the accident. An FIR has been registered at Jahangirpuri Police Station, and the accused driver has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Fatal Bus-Tractor Collision in UP

In a separate road accident, one person was killed and several others injured after a passenger bus collided with a tractor-trolley in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, officials said. Emergency services and local authorities reached the spot soon after the incident and shifted the injured to the district hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi told ANI that the driver of the tractor-trolley died in the accident, while others are receiving medical care. "Unfortunately, the driver of the tractor-trolley involved in the accident has lost his life. All the other individuals are safe. There is one female patient whose condition appears somewhat serious; she is undergoing a CT scan, and we are ensuring she receives the best possible treatment. As for the other injured persons, the government will provide them with the necessary assistance as quickly as possible. About 12 people were brought to the hospital; 5 have already been discharged, and the rest remain here," Tripathi said. (ANI)