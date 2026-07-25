Following his resignation as Education Minister amid the NEET exam controversy, Dharmendra Pradhan's financial details have been resurfaced. His 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit reveals a family net worth of approximately Rs 6.39 crore, detailing extensive assets, liabilities, and income.

Following weeks of demonstrations calling for his dismissal due to NEET exam leaks and anomalies in the educational system, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister on Saturday. In 2024, Pradhan won the Odisha seat of Sambalpur, which allowed him to join the Lok Sabha.

He listed personal assets valued at Rs 2.32 crore in his application for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. His estimated net worth is around Rs 1.99 crore after subtracting his liabilities of Rs 32.80 lakh.

Pradhan filed the affidavit while running for the Odisha Lok Sabha constituency in Sambalpur.

How Rich Is Dharmendra Pradhan? What About His Family?

Pradhan reported Rs 1.40 crore in transportable assets and Rs 92.50 lakh in immovable assets. He has Rs 2.32 crore in total assets.

Mridula Thakur Pradhan, his wife, reported having Rs 1.38 crore in immovable assets and Rs 2.95 crore in moveable assets. She has Rs 4.33 crore in total assets. Her estimated net worth is Rs 4.13 crore after subtracting liabilities of Rs 20.58 lakh.

While their son, Nishant Pradhan, has assets of Rs 1.63 lakh, their daughter, Naimisha Pradhan, reported assets of Rs 25.29 lakh.

The family had total assets of Rs 6.92 crore and liabilities of Rs 53.38 lakh. The family's estimated net worth, after deducting liabilities, is about Rs 6.39 crore.

For the fiscal year 2022–2023, Pradhan reported earning Rs 12.75 lakh. While their kid had no taxable income, his wife claimed earning Rs 49.92 lakh.

Pradhan claimed to have Rs 35,000 in cash, while his spouse reported having Rs 40,000. Both their son and daughter claimed earning Rs 7,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

The family's fixed savings, bank accounts, Public Provident Fund, and other deposits came to almost Rs 1.75 crore. It also declared mutual-fund investment of around Rs 80.40 lakh. Insurance investments’ values across the family amounted to around Rs 67.72 lakh.

Other Assets Like Land, Gold And More

Pradhan declared having a 2011 Honda City. His wife declared 10 vehicles categorised in the affidavit as commercial motor vehicles, with a combined depreciated value of around Rs 67.78 lakh.

Pradhan also has 200 grams of gold and 2.5 kg of silver, together valued at Rs 13.50 lakh. His wife reported 500 grams of gold and 10 kg of silver worth Rs 35 lakh.

Meanwhile, Pradhan declared a Master of Arts degree in Anthropology from Utkal University, which he cleared in 1990, as his highest educational qualification. The affidavit registered three pending criminal cases and no convictions. It also stated about two cases registered in 2019 in which final reports have been submitted.