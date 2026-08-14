Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury backed Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Modi govt's foreign policy, saying he only spoke what he observed. Rahul had slammed the "hugging politicians" approach and accused the government of wrecking India's foreign policy.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday stepped forward to back Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his recent comments, asserting that the senior party figure simply voiced what he observed. The Congress leader maintained that the situation has drawn widespread attention and that the opposition leader holds no personal animosity or intent to demean individuals.

Speaking to ANI, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated that Rahul Gandhi simply spoke what he observed and has no intention of insulting anyone. He said, "Our country employs various forms of diplomacy. The whole country is watching the situation with Italy; it has become a subject of ridicule and mockery... Nothing of this sort has ever occurred. It is not a question of insulting women. Rahul Gandhi simply spoke what he observes... Rahul Gandhi has no intention of insulting anyone. He never does that..."

Rahul on 'Hugging Politicians' Diplomacy

On Thursday, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticised the Modi administration's diplomatic approach, arguing that international relations require safeguarding national interests rather than relying on "mere friendships" and public displays of warmth. During the Ratchnatmak Congress National Convention, Gandhi said that the government's job is to protect the nation's interests rather than "hugging politicians".

"I don't know where it came from; this idea got into their heads. I don't know who put it there or where it came from, the idea that foreign policy means hugging politicians. I was young. We went to America. Since we're talking about expressions, I'll share this. We went to America. I was twelve years old. Priyanka, myself, my mother, and my grandmother---my grandmother was the Prime Minister. There was a state dinner--an official dinner. My grandmother and mother went to the official dinner," he said.

Emphasising that diplomatic visits are more than friendly meetings, he said, "You aren't just visiting a friend's house. In this role, the Prime Minister of India doesn't engage in mere friendship. They have no interest in friendship; their job is to protect the country."

Govt 'Wrecked' India's Foreign Policy: Rahul

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi also accused the government of "wrecking" India's foreign policy. "War broke out in Iran. For India--had it recognised its own strength and had its leader been someone like Indira Gandhi--this presented the greatest opportunity in the world. What kind of opportunity? Iran was our old friend, America was our friend, and Russia was our friend. We could have stepped up, become relevant, and leveraged these friendships. But what actually happened? Nothing of the sort. Instead, Pakistan stepped in and took our place; Pakistan became the mediator, while India and Modi-ji simply looked on," he said.

Allegations on China Border and Internal Revolt

Rahul Gandhi claimed he receives "information directly from Modi ji's office these days; there is a full-blown revolt going on inside". He also referred to certain claims in videos on social media about China's actions concerning patrolling along the LAC in a border area of Arunachal Pradesh. The Congress leader claimed that the government exerts pressure not to get such reports published.

"In our patrolling areas--specifically in Arunachal--China blocked us from patrolling. They essentially said, 'Look, all that is fine--it is indeed your land--but you cannot patrol here.' Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Narendra Modi have been completely deflated. They are calling up all the media editors, telling them, 'Don't publish this in your newspapers; suppress the story.' They are causing direct harm to the country without a second thought," he said. After the Galwan incident, the Prime Minister held a meeting--a Zoom call. He stated that China hadn't taken a single inch of Indian territory. The Army said that our land had been taken. Just think about the message sent to China: Chinese negotiators asked our negotiators, 'What nonsense are you talking about? Your own Prime Minister said no land was lost.' So, internally, they have destroyed the country; they have wrecked our foreign policy. And they did all of this solely to finance their political structure, to secure funds from Adaniji," he alleged. (ANI)