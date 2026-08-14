Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited an exhibition in Gandhinagar celebrating Amreli's freedom fighters as part of Independence Day celebrations. Organised by Deepak High School, it showcased the stories of 75 fighters, inspiring the new generation.

As part of the state-level celebrations of the 80th Independence Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited an exhibition showcasing the valour and struggles of Amreli's freedom fighters organised at Samarth Vyayam Mandir. CM Patel also paid tribute to the freedom fighters and their sacrifices.

Exhibition on Amreli's Heroes

The exhibition, organised by Deepak High School, presents the life stories, contributions and service to the nation of around 75 freedom fighters etched in the history of Amreli district. Glimpses of the lives and struggles of freedom fighters, from the state's first Chief Minister Dr. Jivraj Mehta to Umangray Chhatbar, have been showcased at the exhibition, as per the release.

From the freedom movement to the Arzi Hukumat and the fight against Portuguese rule, the exhibition showcases the contributions of Amreli's brave freedom fighters through photographs and information. Their stories of sacrifice, struggle and patriotism continue to inspire the new generation.

CM Appreciates Initiative

He inspected the exhibition and congratulated the management, trustees and organisers of Deepak High School for organising it. He appreciated the initiative to commemorate the contributions of the freedom fighters.

At the beginning of the programme, the Chief Minister inaugurated the exhibition by lighting the ceremonial lamp. (ANI)