2 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

Cockroach Janata Party's Protest to Continue

As soon as the news of the minister's resignation broke, protestors at the site erupted in celebration. But CJP's Abhijit Dipke reminded everyone that two key demands are still pending. They want compensation for the families of students who died by suicide and the resignation of the Delhi Police officers who ordered the lathi-charge. CJP posted on X, saying, "1. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. But the demands for Rs 1 crore each to the families of students who committed suicide and no action against the protesting students are pending." The party announced the protest will continue until all demands are met.