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"Resignation Is Not Enough": CJP Drops Fresh Demands on Centre as Dharmendra Pradhan Steps Down
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is not backing down. They say Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is just the first step, and their protest will go on until all their demands are met.
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CJP Welcomes Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) welcomed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. However, the party made it clear that their protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar will not stop. CJP founder Abhijit Dipke said, "People used to say resignations don't happen in this government. But we proved that 'the world will bow, you just need someone to make it bow'." He highlighted that this is the first resignation in the Narendra Modi government, adding, "We made it happen."
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Cockroach Janata Party's Protest to Continue
As soon as the news of the minister's resignation broke, protestors at the site erupted in celebration. But CJP's Abhijit Dipke reminded everyone that two key demands are still pending. They want compensation for the families of students who died by suicide and the resignation of the Delhi Police officers who ordered the lathi-charge. CJP posted on X, saying, "1. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. But the demands for Rs 1 crore each to the families of students who committed suicide and no action against the protesting students are pending." The party announced the protest will continue until all demands are met.
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Why Did He Resign? Dharmendra Pradhan Explains
Dharmendra Pradhan stated that he resigned in the larger interest of the students, so they don't get 'caught in a web of confusion'. In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan pointed out his long-standing connection to the education sector. He also promised to continue supporting the ambitions of India's youth. "For more than the last forty years, I have been associated with students, teachers, and educational reforms. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan said.
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Central Government's Swift Action
Recalling the NEET-UG controversy, Pradhan said the central government took swift action as soon as irregularities in the May 3, 2026 exam came to light. "However, irregularities were found in the NEET-UG exam held on May 3, 2026. The Government of India immediately took notice of the matter, handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the exam, and announced a date for the re-exam. Along with this, it was also decided that from next year the exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode," he explained.
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