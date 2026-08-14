Delhi's Patiala House Court granted the NCB a three-day transit remand for Virender Singh Basoya, an accused in a 2024 drug case who was deported from the UAE. He will be produced before an NCB court in Pune in a case involving 16 people.

Patiala House Court on Friday granted three days transit remand of Virender Singh Basoya to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to produce him before an NCB court in Pune, Maharashtra.

Basoya was deported from the UAE on Friday and is wanted in an NCB case registered by the NCB's Mumbai Zonal Unit in 2024. He had been absconding since 2024.

Basoya was produced before Duty Magistrate Twinkle Chawla at Patiala House Court. Earlier, he was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court, which refused to entertain the transit remand application in view of jurisdiction.

NCB's Submission for Remand

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Arun Khatri, along with advocate Shelly, appeared for the NCB and sought three days transit remand to produce Baisoya before the concerned NCB court in Pune.

It was submitted that Basoya is required to be produced before the NCB court in connection with an NDPS case. A chargesheet has already been filed before the court in Pune.

There are 16 accused in the case, of whom four are absconding, and Baisoya is one of them. The case was initially registered at Samarth Police Station in Pune, Maharashtra, and was subsequently taken up and re-registered by the NCB.

The NCB alleged that Basoya was involved in the transportation of a huge quantity of drugs to foreign countries and said he was required to be produced before the concerned court in Pune.

Defence Opposes Remand Application

The NCB submitted that the next few days are public holidays and that permission to travel to Pune requires the approval of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). Therefore, the NCB was constrained to seek three days' transit remand.

The remand application was opposed by advocates Aditya Dhawan and Saurabh Duggal, who submitted that Basoya had been with the NCB since early morning on Friday. Despite this, BCAS permission had not been obtained, they argued. The defence counsel submitted that this amounted to illegal custody and that the period of detention would not be counted as NCB custody. (ANI)