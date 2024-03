DGCA has imposed a financial penalty of Rs. 80,00,000 (Rupees eighty lakhs) to Air India Limited for violation of regulations pertaining to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and fatigue management system (FMS) of flight crew: DGCA

 

