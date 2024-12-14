Assam SHOCKER! Woman gangraped near temple in Guwahati, 8 detained after video goes viral

A gang rape occurred near a Durga temple in Guwahati on Nov 17. A video circulated on WhatsApp led to 8 arrests; the search for the 9th accused is ongoing.

Guwahati: A horrific gang rape incident, involving a young woman and 9 men, occurred near a Durga temple in the Nizarapar area of Boragaon, Guwahati in Assam on November 17. The incident came to light after a video of the crime circulated on WhatsApp on Thursday, December 12. This led to a police investigation, resulting in the arrest of 8 of the 9 accused by early Friday, December 13.

The arrested individuals are Kuldeep Nath (23), a resident of Gakhirchowk, Bijoy Rabha (22), a resident of Shiv Nagar Path, Pinku Das (18), Gagan Das (21), Saurav Boro (20), Mrinal Rabha (19), and Dipankar Mukhiya (21), all residents of the Nizarapar, Bakul Nagar, Pachhim, and Padumbari areas, respectively. The arrests were made following quick intervention of Garchuk Police after the video surfaced on the internet.

“At that time, the Raas Mahotsav was going on and all these men, who live nearby, had gone out to watch it… Some of them had then gone to the temple to drink alcohol and some to consume drugs. One of them had brought a woman with him there and all of them together sexually assaulted and gangraped her. One of them also took a video of it (and) the video of which has become viral,” Padmanabh Baruah, DCP Guwahati (West) said.

The search for the remaining accused is ongoing. The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained. Police have stated that further investigations into the incident are underway.

