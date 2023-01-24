Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh penalty on Air India for 'hiding' another pee incident; check details

    Air India urination case: Previously, the civil aviation regulator fined Tata-owned Air India Rs 30 lakh and suspended the flight's Pilot-In-Command for three months in connection with the urination case.  

    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 5:26 PM IST

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) fined Air India Rs 10 lakh for two incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on a Paris-New Delhi flight in December last year, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. This is the second time in less than a week that the DGCA has taken action against the airline due to the unruly passenger behaviour.

    Shankar Mishra is accused of urinating on an elderly female co-passenger in a drunken state on a New York-New Delhi Air India flight in November 2022. 

    On January 4, 2023, the Air India urination case came to the notice of the civil aviation regulator. A male passenger allegedly relieved himself on a female co-passenger on the AI-102 flight from New York to New Delhi. 

    Previously, the civil aviation regulator fined Tata-owned Air India Rs 30 lakh and suspended the flight's Pilot-In-Command for three months in connection with the urination case. 

    "Air India has been fined Rs 30,00,000 for failing to comply with applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements. The licence of the said flight's Pilot-In-Command has been suspended for three months for failing to discharge his duties under Rule 141 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 and applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements. Additionally, a financial penalty of Rs 3,000,000 has been imposed on Air India's Director-in-Flight Services for failing to discharge her duties under applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements." DGCA in its statement.

    The DGCA also issued show-cause notices to the Accountable Manager of Air India, the Director of in-flight services, and all pilots and cabin crew members on the AI-102 flight from New York to New Delhi. On January 21, 2023, the Patiala House Court extended Shankar Mishra's judicial custody. 

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 5:26 PM IST
