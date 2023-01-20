Air India pee-gate: DGCA fines airlines Rs 30 lakh; pilot's licence suspended for 3 months

On November 26, 2022, a female passenger was on her way from New York to Delhi in an Air India flight and was seated in business class when Shankar Mishra, in an inebriated state, urinated on her, leaving her clothes, seat, and bag all wet.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for failing to comply with applicable rules in the November 26 urination case.

Based on Air India's response, the aviation regulator reportedly imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakh on the airline for violation of applicable rules.

The DGCA also suspended license of pilot-in-command for a period of three months for failing to discharge his duties as per Rule 141 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, and applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements, officials underlined, adding that it imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Director-in-flight services of Air India for failing to discharge her duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.

A penalty of Rs 3 lakh has also been imposed on director-in-flight services of Air India for "failing to discharge her duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements".

On Thursday, Air India imposed a four-month flying ban on the passenger, Shankar Mishra, for the urinating incident on November 26 last year. The ban was in addition to the 30-day ban it had imposed on the man earlier.

She immediately alerted the cabin crew about the ordeal, but to her dismay, the crew offered her a set of pajamas and footwear and sprayed disinfectant on her belongings.