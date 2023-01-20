Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We recognise the gaps...' Air India after DGCA's action in urination incident

    "We are examining the directive that the Director General of Civil Aviation issued today. We respectfully recognise the gaps in our reporting and are taking appropriate steps to fix them," an Air India spokesperson said.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 5:24 PM IST

    Air India, after the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initiation of enforcement actions, said that it respectfully acknowledges the gaps in reporting regarding the urination incident onboard a New York-Delhi flight on November 26, 2022, and that appropriate steps are being taken to address the issues, on Friday, January 20, 2023.

    The incident, in which a passenger allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger on the AI-102 flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, last year, was only brought to the attention of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on January 4.

    Following the incident, the DGCA on Friday imposed a Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India and suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the flight connection with the incident. The airline's Director of in-flight services has also been fined Rs 3 lakh. These enforcement actions were implemented in response to various violations.

    "We have the order that the Director General of Civil Aviation issued today and are reviewing it. We respectfully recognise the gaps in our reporting and are taking appropriate steps to fix them," an Air India spokesperson said.

    The spokesperson also said that the airline is raising awareness among its crew about policies regarding the management of incidents involving unruly guests. "Air India is committed to stand by the security and welfare of our travellers."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 5:24 PM IST
