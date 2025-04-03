Rajnath Singh urges armed forces to embrace tech, adopt to hybrid warfare amid global security challenges

Read Full Article

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday urged the armed forces to adopt a dynamic perspective in their planning to address both short-term and long-term challenges amid evolving geostrategic and global security uncertainties.

Speaking at the Army Commanders’ Conference, a biannual apex-level event in New Delhi, Singh emphasized the critical role of military intelligence in the modern era, highlighting the necessity of integrating advanced technology.

He underscored the complexities of the current global landscape, stating that geopolitical developments—whether in the immediate neighborhood or distant regions—have far-reaching impacts on all nations.

“Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars. Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that the armed forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies."

Addressing the situation along the Northern borders, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed full confidence in the troops, commending them for their steadfast vigilance and resilience.

He also praised the efforts of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for significantly enhancing road connectivity in both the Western and Northern border regions despite challenging conditions.

Regarding the Western borders, Singh lauded the Indian Army’s response to cross-border terrorism while acknowledging that the adversary's proxy war remains ongoing.

“I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/ Police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability in the region and the same should remain."

Highlighting the significance of military diplomacy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the Indian Army for its role in advancing national security interests by fostering sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign militaries. He also underscored the crucial role of Defence Attaches in achieving this objective.

“We must deliberate on the re-orientation of role of the Defence Attaches in line with the organisational aim,” he said.

