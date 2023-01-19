Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shankar Mishra banned from flying on Air India for 4 months after 'pee-gate' case

    The peeing incident came to light after almost a month as the woman passenger wrote a formal complaint to Air India. The Delhi Police filed a case and tracked Shankar Mishra who also lost his job after the urination incident was reported.

    Shankar Mishra banned from flying on Air India for 4 months after 'pee-gate' case AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    Air India has banned Shankar Mishra, who urinated on a co-passenger onboard a New York-Delhi flight in November 2022, from the airline for four months. Earlier, the airlines had announced a ban of 30 days on Shankar Mishra after the incident came to light and said the airline can only ban an unruly passenger for 30 days unilaterally --before consulting the ministry.

    On Thursday, the airline submitted an internal report in connection with the urination case, which took many surprising twists and turns as now the case rests with the court.

    Also read: 'Instead of being remorseful...': Air India 'pee-gate' victim slams Shankar Mishra

    The peeing incident came to light after almost a month as the woman passenger wrote a formal complaint to Air India. The Delhi Police filed a case and tracked Shankar Mishra who also lost his job after the urination incident was reported.

    What is the Air India urination case?

    On November 26, 2022, a female passenger was on her way from New York to Delhi in an Air India flight and was seated in business class when Shankar Mishra, in an inebriated state, urinated on her, leaving her clothes, seat, and bag all wet.

    She immediately alerted the cabin crew about the ordeal, but to her dismay, the crew offered her a set of pajamas and footwear and sprayed disinfectant on her belongings.

    Also read: Air India to cancel some domestic flights due to Indian Air Force's Republic Day preparations

    On January 4, the police registered an FIR against Mishra based on the woman's complaint and he was arrested from Bengaluru. He has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

    During the interrogation, the accused said that he does not remember anything about the incident and that he apologised to the woman after other passengers told him what he had done.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2023, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 70,000 appointment letter to new recruits on January 20 AJR

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 70,000 appointment letter to new recruits on January 20

    BJP RSS created atmosphere of hatred in country Rahul Gandhi at Pathankot rally AJR

    'BJP, RSS created atmosphere of hatred in country': Rahul Gandhi at Pathankot rally

    DCW chief Swati Maliwal molested, dragged by drunk driver outside AIIMS; accused held - adt

    DCW chief Swati Maliwal molested, dragged by drunk driver outside AIIMS; accused held

    Nepal plane crash: UP families still waiting for bodies; PM Dahal asks hospital staff to hurry up AJR

    Nepal plane crash: UP families still waiting for bodies; PM Dahal asks hospital staff to hurry up

    Our govt top priority is development, not vote bank, says PM Modi in Karnataka; check highlights - adt

    'Our govt top priority is development, not vote bank', says PM Modi in Karnataka; check highlights

    Recent Stories

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Let's keep it going, says Djokovic after surviving injury scare to beat Couacaud snt

    Australian Open 2023: Let's keep it going, says Djokovic after surviving injury scare to beat Couacaud

    Android case: Supreme Court refuses to entertain Google's plea against NCLAT order; ask to pay deposit 10% penalty - adt

    Supreme Court refuses to entertain Google's plea against NCLAT order; asks to deposit 10% penalty

    India dismisses BBC documentary on PM Modi as 'propaganda piece'

    'The bias is blatant...' India dismisses BBC documentary on PM Modi as 'propaganda piece'

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 70,000 appointment letter to new recruits on January 20 AJR

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 70,000 appointment letter to new recruits on January 20

    Usain Bolt fans shocked after sprint legend loses $12.8 dollars in financial scam in jamaica snt

    'Awful': Usain Bolt fans shocked after sprint legend loses $12.7 million in financial scam

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon