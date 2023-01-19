Shankar Mishra banned from flying on Air India for 4 months after 'pee-gate' case

The peeing incident came to light after almost a month as the woman passenger wrote a formal complaint to Air India. The Delhi Police filed a case and tracked Shankar Mishra who also lost his job after the urination incident was reported.

Air India has banned Shankar Mishra, who urinated on a co-passenger onboard a New York-Delhi flight in November 2022, from the airline for four months. Earlier, the airlines had announced a ban of 30 days on Shankar Mishra after the incident came to light and said the airline can only ban an unruly passenger for 30 days unilaterally --before consulting the ministry.

On Thursday, the airline submitted an internal report in connection with the urination case, which took many surprising twists and turns as now the case rests with the court.

What is the Air India urination case?

On November 26, 2022, a female passenger was on her way from New York to Delhi in an Air India flight and was seated in business class when Shankar Mishra, in an inebriated state, urinated on her, leaving her clothes, seat, and bag all wet.

She immediately alerted the cabin crew about the ordeal, but to her dismay, the crew offered her a set of pajamas and footwear and sprayed disinfectant on her belongings.

On January 4, the police registered an FIR against Mishra based on the woman's complaint and he was arrested from Bengaluru. He has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

During the interrogation, the accused said that he does not remember anything about the incident and that he apologised to the woman after other passengers told him what he had done.