Devotee's video slamming Congress 'toll tax' on entering Mata Chintpurni temple goes viral (WATCH)

A video circulating online features a devotee criticizing the Rs 1100 fee for a group of five, accusing the state's Congress government of exploiting devotees. The temple administrators assert that the scheme aims to ensure transparent access, enhance crowd management, and align with practices in other major Indian temples

Questions are once again being raised about the 'swift darshan' scheme launched by the administration of Mata Chintpurni temple in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh. The darshan scheme called the ‘Sugam Darshan Parnali’, was started in Mata Chintpurni Temple on August 8. While the temple administrators contend that the scheme had been initiated to provide devotees transparent access through the lift gate, devotees are questioning the need to pay 'tax' to offer prayers to the deity.

A video has been doing the rounds where a devotee is seen complaining about having to pay Rs 1100 for his batch of five devotees to enter the Mata Chintpurni temple. Slamming the Congress government in the state, the devotee from Punjab accused the party of filling up its coffers at the expense of lakhs of devotees who throng the temple every year.

The devotee demanded that the collection of funds from devotees be stopped within two weeks failing which he would approach the high court.

"Rahul Gandhi should stop dreaming to be the Prime Minister; his party has imposed a toll tax on offering prayers at the Mata Chintpurni temple," the unidentified devotee claimed.

The administrators of the temple clarified that the initiative aims to eliminate the problem of unauthorized individuals exploiting devotees for easy access, enhance crowd management, and align the system with other prominent Indian temples such as Kashi Vishwanath, Tirupati Balaji, Mahakal, Ujjain, and Shirdi Sai Temple.

According to the administration, the 'Sugam Darshan Pranali' involves issuing a pass to a devotee at the counter situated at Baba Mai Das Sadan, which is located 900 meters from the temple. This pass grants access to the lift gate. Priority will be given to physically disabled individuals, senior citizens, and the unwell, who can obtain a pass at a nominal fee of Rs 50.

To facilitate the transportation of disabled and elderly devotees from the Sadan to the main temple, the trust has introduced electric golf carts. These individuals are allowed to bring one attendant, and a waiting hall has been designated for their convenience. Additionally, the trust offers an option for anyone seeking a quick darshan to obtain an access pass for five persons by paying Rs 1,100.