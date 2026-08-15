At Independence Day celebrations, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said Delhi will play a 'greater role' in India's journey to becoming a developed nation, linking the capital's progress to the country's pride and prestige, aligning with PM Modi's vision.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday hoisted the national flag in the state-level Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium, saying Delhi will play a "greater role" in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation and that its progress is closely linked to the pride and prestige of the country.

Speaking at the Independence Day celebrations, Gupta said, "Delhi will play a greater role in India's journey towards a Viksit Bharat. As the national capital, Delhi's role is crucial." Highlighting Delhi's significance, she added, "It represents India's democratic spirit, cultural diversity and more. Delhi's development is connected to the pride and prestige of the entire nation."

'Developed Delhi' in Line with PM's Vision

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the Chief Minister outlined the government's vision for a developed Delhi and announced measures in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India. Chahal said, "Today at Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta gave all the information regarding the resolve for a developed Delhi in line with PM Modi's vision of a developed India, made announcements, and addressed the people of Delhi."

He added, "The Prime Minister stated this morning that the youth will be the biggest beneficiaries of a developed India. We feel proud that the country is moving forward towards the resolve of a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra congratulated people on Independence Day and highlighted the government's achievements. Mishra said, "Heartiest congratulations to everyone on Independence Day. Today, at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi, the Chief Minister addressed the people of Delhi and also discussed the achievements of the Delhi government so far."

He added, "She has also laid out the roadmap ahead before the people of Delhi..."

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said the Delhi government would work in line with the vision outlined by the Prime Minister. Sood said, "Today, the Prime Minister has spoken about Sapt Dhara, and the Delhi government is working on those lines."

He added, "Following the Prime Minister's guidance, the Delhi government will also work rapidly in these directions under the leadership of the Chief Minister." (ANI)