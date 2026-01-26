A security check spiralled into a violent assault at a gated community in Moosapet, Kukatpally, Hyderabad after a group of gig workers allegedly attacked on-duty security guards for enforcing entry protocols.

The shocking incident, captured on CCTV cameras, shows the guards being thrashed by a group of delivery workers. According to Kukatpally police, a security guard stopped Wasim, a delivery agent, at the gate as part of security procedure, leading to a heated argument. Although the guard eventually allowed Wasim to enter and deliver the parcel, Wasim returned to the residential complex with a group of other gig workers and allegedly assaulted the guards.

Residents tried to intervene and calm the situation, but the attackers continued to thrash the guards.

One of the guards sustained bleeding injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Following a complaint lodged by the gated community’s security manager, Kukatpally police registered a case against Wasim and others involved in the attack. No arrests have been made so far.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the assault has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and raising serious concerns over the safety of security personnel.