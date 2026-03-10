The Indian Army's White Knight Corps foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in J&K's Nowshera sector, killing one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist. The operation was launched based on intelligence inputs. A search is on for a second terrorist.

An infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir was foiled by alert troops, with one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist eliminated during the operation, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said on Tuesday.

The White Knight Corps said the movement of two terrorists was detected in the general area of Jhangar in Nowshera along the LoC at around 3 pm today after intelligence agencies shared credible inputs.

Acting swiftly on the information, troops launched a calibrated response to stop the infiltration attempt.

Army Details Successful Operation

In a post on X, White Knight Corps wrote, "Acting on credible intelligence inputs by Intelligence Agencies, movement of two terrorists was detected in the general area of Jhangar. Nowshera along the Line of Control at around 3 pm on 10 Mar 2026. Responding with swift and calibrated combat action, alert troops of White Knight Corps engaged swiftly, successfully foiling the infiltration attempt. In the ensuing engagement, one Pakistan Sponsored Terrorist was eliminated, effectively denying any breach of the LoC."

"Own troops have been reoriented to search for a second terrorist and to ensure relentless domination of the area, supported by integrated ground and aerial surveillance. A robust operational posture and heightened alert continue across the sector," the post read.

According to the Army, troops engaged the infiltrators in an ensuing exchange of fire, during which one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist was killed, successfully preventing any breach along the LoC.

The Army said the prompt action by its personnel ensured that the infiltration bid was thwarted before the terrorists could enter further into Indian territory.

Search and Surveillance Intensified

Following the encounter, troops have been reoriented to continue search operations in the area to track down the second terrorist who was reportedly part of the infiltration attempt.

The Army said efforts are underway to maintain strict surveillance and domination in the sector to prevent any further movement. (ANI)