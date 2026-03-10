The Delhi High Court issued a notice to Delhi Police on a plea by Lawrence Bishnoi's advocate seeking protection for himself and his family. The plea follows a firing on his car and alleged death threats from gangster Rohit Godara.

The Delhi High Court issued notice to Delhi Police on a plea moved by Lawrence Bishnoi's advocate seeking police protection for him and his family. Firing took place on the car of the lawyer in the Kashmiri Gate area in February. It is alleged that he received a life threat from gangster Rohit Godara. Justice Saurabh Bannerjee issued notice to Delhi Police and listed the matter for hearing on Friday at 12 PM. Additional standing counsel (ASC) Rahul Tyagi appeared for the Delhi police.

Advocate's Plea for Safety

Advocate Deepak Nanda, Bishnoi's advocate, has moved a petition through advocate Nishant Rana. He is seeking immediate protection for himself and his family. Petitioner has sought a direction to the Police to provide adequate and immediate police protection to the Petitioners and their family (5 other members, including two children) to ensure the safety of the Petitioners and their family members at the earliest. He has also sought a direction to the police to immediately arrest the accused persons involved in the firing on the Petitioner.

Details of the Firing Incident

It is stated that the Petitioner was returning to his home along with his associates in his car when the said firing incident took place, wherein one of his associates, namely Sandeep, sustained injury as he was hit by two rounds of bullets. Petitioner has filed a complaint, and pursuant to his statement, an FIR was registered with Police Station Kashmere Gate, and the investigation is underway.

Threats from Rohit Godara Gang

It is also stated that the Petitioner received a call from an unknown number in the intervening night of February 24 and 25, at around 12:45 AM, while the Petitioner was present with the Police Officials and due to the ongoing police proceedings, the Petitioner could not answer the said call. It is alleged that the Petitioner again received a call from the same international number at around 12:35 PM on 25.02.2026, which was answered by the Petitioner, wherein the caller identified himself as "Rohit Godara" and issued direct threats to kill the Petitioner and also threatened to eliminate his family members. The threats were specific, deliberate, and intended to intimidate and terrorise the Petitioner and his family.

Thereafter, persons, namely Naveen alias Naveen Boxer, Rahul alias Rahul Fatehpuri of Rohit Godara Gang, have publicly taken responsibility for the said firing incident through a Facebook post which has been widely circulated. Such a public declaration amounts to challenging the law and order of the state.

Previous Security Request

It is also submitted that earlier the Petitioner had submitted a written request before the DCP, Special Cell, seeking permission for bulletproofing of his vehicle against the threat perception 7.62 mm SLR Rifle through email on 10.02.2026, but no response has been received yet. (ANI)