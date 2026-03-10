Karnataka government has initiated proactive measures to tackle summer drinking water shortages in rural areas. Actions include hiring private borewells, supplying water via tankers, restoring dried borewells, and ensuring water quality testing.

The Karnataka state Government has initiated proactive measures to ensure that rural communities do not face drinking water shortages during the upcoming summer season, said Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Information Technology & Biotechnology.

"The State Government has taken proactive steps to ensure that people in rural areas do not face drinking water shortages during the summer. District administrations have been instructed to closely monitor the situation and take immediate measures, including hiring private borewells on a rental basis and supplying water through tankers wherever required," the minister said.

Water Source Restoration and Quality Control

To strengthen water availability, dried borewells will be restored through flushing and deepening, while new borewells will be drilled in unavoidable cases based on technical recommendations from geologists. "Along with restoring dried borewells, we have directed Gram Panchayats to conduct water quality testing and ensure proper cleaning of overhead tanks so that safe drinking water is available to rural communities," Kharge added.

As several parts of the state experience dry conditions during summer, many existing rural water sources tend to run dry, leading to potential shortages. To address this, the government has put in place daily monitoring mechanisms and directed officials to take immediate action wherever shortages arise.

Current Shortage and Relief Measures

According to official data, drinking water shortages have already been reported in 183 villages across 144 taluks in 21 districts of the state. "Currently, 183 villages are facing drinking water shortages. Of these, 31 villages are being supplied water through 96 tankers, while 152 villages are receiving water through 154 rented private borewells. District administrations have been directed to address the situation on priority," the minister said.

Future Preparedness for 2026

During March 2026, approximately 1,053 borewells are expected to be repaired through flushing and deepening. In emergencies, new borewells will also be drilled wherever necessary.

To ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply during the summer of 2026, funds for emergency works will be mobilized from the Central and State Drought Relief Funds as well as the department's Task Force funds.

Directive for Coordination

The minister also directed Gram Panchayats, Taluk Panchayats, and district administrations to work in close coordination to effectively manage and maintain drinking water supply across rural areas. (ANI)