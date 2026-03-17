A young man in Delhi died while filming a social media Reel with a revolver. Attempting a stunt for the video, the gun accidentally fired, fatally injuring him. Police have launched an investigation.

New Delhi (Mar 17): The craze for making social media Reels has once again ended in tragedy. A young man in Delhi, trying to film a dramatic stunt with a revolver, has lost his life. The entire shocking incident was filmed by his friend.

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The incident happened in Delhi's Dallupura area. The victim, identified as Pawan, was with his friend, planning to make a Reel that would go viral. Pawan decided to use a revolver for the video.

What exactly happened?

Pawan took out his revolver and loaded a bullet into it. He wanted to show in the video that he could handle a gun without any fear. But then, he took a fatal step. While smiling for the camera, he placed the loaded revolver against his own chest.

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"Brother, don't shoot!"

Seeing this, his friend who was shooting the video got scared and immediately warned him, "Brother, don't shoot!"

Pawan just laughed it off and replied, "Arre, no man." But just as he finished saying those words, the trigger was accidentally pressed. The bullet pierced his chest, and he collapsed on the ground in an instant. He was rushed to a hospital, but it was too late.

Police begin investigation

The video was supposed to be about how to load a pistol and handle it safely, but it ended up capturing Pawan's last moments. His friend is reportedly in a state of complete shock following the incident.

The police have registered a case and have started an investigation. They are looking at all angles to determine if Pawan was under some kind of pressure or if it was genuinely a tragic case of a revolver misfiring during a stunt gone horribly wrong.

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