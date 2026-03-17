A photo of a man working on his laptop on the Delhi metro floor went viral after he reportedly received a call from his boss. The image sparked a widespread online debate about the state of work-life balance and toxic work culture in India's corporate sector, with netizens sharing divided opinions.

Imagine– you are finally on your way to home after a long day at the office– and suddenly, you get a call from your boss about some work– what would you do? Most netizens on social media would have just ignored the call; nevertheless, this Delhi man did something different instead, demonstrating the normalisation of "poor work-life balance" in the Indian business sector. A photo was published on the internet of the man working on his workplace laptop while sitting on the Delhi metro's floor.

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According to the post, he received a call from his manager and then began doing his work in the busy metro. The post went viral instantly, prompting many reactions. Most described it as the "sad reality of corporate employees," while others criticised the "toxic work culture" and "poor work-life balance."

Check Out Viral Post

“Saw this guy in the metro. got a call from his manager and immediately opened his laptop, sat on the floor, and started finishing his work,” the post read. The post was shared on X (previously Twitter) under the name 'kuxh101'. The viral post was shared a while ago and has received over 297K views.

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How Did Social Media React?

"If he's doing so, consider the importance of the work and the necessity for money to put food on his family's table. The manager is simply sucking his employee's blood," one person wrote in the comments.

"5 PM is clock out time, it's not like the company will go belly up if it doesn't finish it at least tomorrow morning," claimed a more individual. "Oh, that's why people are blocking their supervisors. Why are you calling me after work?" said another.

Reacting to the viral post, one user wrote, "This is dedication at another level. Respect." Another commented, "Or maybe this is what toxic work culture looks like in real life." Another user said, "Job that doesn't give you freedom."

Another comment read, "Manager ne call kiya aur bhai ne turant office bana liya." One user remarked, "This is both inspiring and worrying at the same time." Another added, “People are doing everything just to keep up with expectations.”