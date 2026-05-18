Himachal Pradesh Congress claims a decisive victory in the ULB elections, winning 31 of 47 bodies. A party leader called the results a 'semi-final' for the 2027 Assembly polls, citing public endorsement of the state government's policies.

The ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh on Monday claimed that the party had received a decisive mandate in the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, asserting that the results reflected public support for the state government's policies and organisation.

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Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Vinod Zinta, the Secretary Organisation, HP Congress Committee, said that the Congress had emerged victorious in a majority of Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Parishad elections across the state and termed the outcome a 'semi-final' ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. "The people of Himachal Pradesh have clearly supported the Congress Party in the elections of Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Parishad. Out of 47 bodies, Congress has won 31," Zinta said.

He said the party was grateful to the people of the state for their "unwavering support and love" and claimed the results showed that voters had endorsed the policies of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. Calling the elections a 'semi-final of power,' Zinta alleged that the BJP had been 'completely rejected' by the electorate. "The people of Himachal Pradesh have made it clear that the Congress Party will repeat the government in the 2027 Assembly elections," he said.

Congress Rebuts BJP Claims on Narrow Margins

Responding to BJP claims regarding results in some districts, Zinta said several seats had been decided by extremely narrow margins. "There was a very close contest in some places. We lost two or three seats by margins of one, two or three votes. It is not correct to say BJP had a clear mandate there," he said.

Dominance in Districts

Sharing district-wise performances, the HPCC leader claimed that the BJP had failed to secure a single seat in districts such as Kangra and Chamba. "In Kangra district, BJP has not won a single seat. In Chamba also they could not open their account. In Shimla district, BJP has got only two out of nine Nagar Panchayats and Nagar Parishads. In Mandi district also they got only two out of six," he said.

He further claimed that the Congress had received support across districts including Kullu and Sirmaur and described the party's victory as "magnificent."

Congress Accuses BJP of 'False Propaganda'

Attacking the BJP over its post-poll claims, Zinta accused the opposition party of indulging in "false propaganda." "Four days ago they had suspended some independents from the party, and today they are claiming them as their own. This is BJP's habit false claims and false propaganda," he alleged.

Zinta also challenged BJP state president Rajeev Bindal to a public debate on the election results. "If they want to make more claims, they can come and debate with me live on every seat. Everything will be before the people of Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Future Electoral Confidence

On the four Municipal Corporations where polling was recently held, Zinta expressed confidence that Congress would form governments in all four civic bodies. "As soon as polling ended in all four Municipal Corporations, we held meetings with observers and candidates through Zoom and received feedback from everywhere. Definitely, the Congress Party is going to take over all four Municipal Corporations," he said.

He further expressed confidence about the upcoming Zila Parishad elections, claiming the Congress would form district administrations in '8 to 10 districts out of 12' in the state. (ANI)