A video showing a violent physical altercation between two groups of young women outside Pune's Abasaheb Garware College has gone viral on social media. The footage depicts the groups arguing and punching one another, though the reason for the fight and the identities of those involved are currently unknown.

A video of a violent altercation between two groups of young ladies outside Pune's Abasaheb Garware College went viral on social media. The video, which was allegedly taken by a young man who was there, depicts the two groups arguing angrily before the altercation turns violent. As the fight gets more intense, the ladies can be seen confronting and reportedly punching one another.

People allegedly gathered around the groups as the brawl went on, creating a chaotic scene outside the institution. Several ladies are seen in the video participating in the altercation, while others seem to be trying to step in or stay close to the scene as it develops.

The video has been extensively shared by people on social media, drawing attention to the event. The precise cause of the disagreement is yet unknown, tho. What started the debate and why it turned into a violent altercation are still unknown.

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Even if the event happened outside of Abasaheb Garware College, it is yet unknown if everyone involved is a student there. Additionally, it is unknown who the ladies involved are. It was not immediately clear whether police had taken any action in relation to the event or whether a formal report had been filed.

The incident coincides with mounting worries about social media footage of public altercations that sometimes garner a lot of attention before the facts around them are determined. More information on the reason for the altercation and any ensuing police action is anticipated.