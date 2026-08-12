Opposition MPs condemned a reported 'Lungiwala' remark against CPI MP John Brittas in the Rajya Sabha. They alleged it was an insult to Indian and South Indian culture, reflecting the BJP's attitude towards non-Hindi speaking regions.

Opposition MPs on Wednesday criticised a reported remark referring to CPI MP John Brittas as "Lungiwala" in the Rajya Sabha, alleging that it amounted to an insult to Indian and South Indian culture.

'Insult to Indian and South Indian Culture'

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that India is a country of "unity in diversity" where people belonging to different religions, cultures and traditions live together.

"It has become BJP's culture to question and insult someone's attire," Singh said. He referred to Brittas attending Parliament wearing a lungi and alleged that the CPI MP was insulted over his attire.

Singh said that the Rajya Sabha Chairman had taken cognisance of the matter. "The way John Brittas, who came wearing a 'lungi' to Parliament, was insulted... The Chairman has taken cognisance of the matter," Singh said.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar also condemned the reported use of the term "Lungiwala" while Brittas was speaking in the House. "At the time John Brittas was speaking in the House (Rajya Sabha), he was insulted by the word 'Lungiwala' used for him. This is an insult to every Indian," Sandosh Kumar said.

He said that Indians should be proud of the country's diverse cultural traditions and alleged that political differences were being expressed through references to colour, attire and food. "We are proud Indians, but they are dividing based on colour, attire and food," the CPI MP said.

Congress MP Christopher Tilak also criticised the reported remark, calling it an insult to South Indian culture. "This is an insult by the BJP to South Indian culture. It is not just about attire. A member of Parliament from West Bengal referred to John Brittas as 'Lungiwala'. This is unfortunate," Tilak said.

He alleged that the incident reflected the BJP's attitude towards regions outside the Hindi-speaking belt. "This shows the attitude of the BJP towards the non-Hindi belt," the Congress MP said.

The MPs said that clothing and cultural practices should not be used to target or demean members of Parliament and emphasised India's cultural diversity.

Singh also added that different religious, cultural and traditional practices were part of India's social fabric and alleged that questioning a person's attire undermined the country's principle of unity in diversity.

'She Repeatedly Called Me Lungi-Wala': Brittas

The controversy arose after Brittas alleged that a member of the House repeatedly referred to him as "lungi-wala" while he was speaking during proceedings. Without naming the member Brittas said, "The other day, an honourable member whom I hold in high esteem, that member came here and was disturbing me when I was fulfilling my obligation as a mover of a statutory resolution. The verbal duel is okay. We fight each other. But she repeatedly called me 'lungi-wala.' (ANI)