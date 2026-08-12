Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed YSRCP legislators to be vigilant and raise public interest issues in the Assembly, vowing to highlight the government's failures through the media after being denied the Leader of Opposition status.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the Party legislators to be vigilant and raise issues of public interest in the ensuing Assembly sessions and highlight the failures of the government.

Addressing the Legislative Party members here on Wednesday, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government is unwilling to give Leader of Opposition status to YSRCP, which is the principal Opposition Party, to gag its voice and said he will highlight the issues through the media to show people the other side of the coin.

Focus on Education and Council Strength

"As we have strength in the Council, we should be the voice of the people and highlight the issues we have taken up, which include irregularities in DSC, on which we have taken up 10 types of protest forms over the past 74 days, placing all evidence to establish our viewpoint," he said.

"We opened up the leakage and outsourcing scandals, irregularities in spots quota of GOs, and demanded a CBI inquiry and the involvement of the Education Minister, who is the son of the Chief Minister, he said, adding that "We have to raise the issues of Fees Reimbursement and Vasathi Deevena, as students are badly affected due to the pending bills for 13 quarters, accumulating to over Rs 9,100 crore and RS 3,300 crore respectively. The government has released only RS 2,900 crore. The issue should be pursued in the House, and insist on a discussion."

Highlight Farmers' Distress

On the farmers' issue, "we have to raise our voice, as no crop is getting MSP, no sufficient water is being provided, and free crop insurance is being suspended, pushing the farmers into distress."

Question Privatisation and PPP Projects

Providing viability gap funding for PPP projects, besides granting other concessions to private players, pushes the burden on the people, and the government's plan to privatise public services into the orbit of the private sector should be questioned strongly, he said.

Raise Issues of 'Vindictive' Cases

The repeal of the Disha Bill and cases against BCs should be raised vociferously, as unjust and vindictive cases are being filed to question the government. The cases against Chintada Ravi and Mustafa are fabricated, targeting BC leaders.

Expose Widespread Public Dissatisfaction

Junior doctors' strike, dissatisfaction among employees, besides the ire of women, youth and unemployed and all sections of people should be highlighted.

He asked the legislators to go to the House fully prepared with all data on hand and to expose the government and its failures. (ANI)