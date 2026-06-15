A Delhi woman, Mitali Sharma, has sparked an online debate with her viral video explaining the lack of civic sense in India. She posits that the issue stems not from a lack of education or wealth, but from a subconscious belief that the system incentivizes those who break the rules.

A Delhi woman has sparked a debate online after sharing her thoughts on why civic sense remains a challenge in India. Mitali Sharma said on Instagram that the issue stems from a deeper conviction that those who disobey the law frequently succeed rather than education, wealth, or knowledge.

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In the clip, Mitali said, "Okay, I just landed back in India after 20 days of staying outside, which was probably my longest time outside India. And I feel maine crack kar liya hai ki log India mein civic sense jaisi chhoti si cheez kyun nahi follow kar paa rahe hain. (I feel I have cracked why people in India are unable to follow a small thing like civic sense). And no, it is not lack of education, lack of money, or lack of awareness. It is a very subconscious thought that is fed to all of us Indians right from when we are born, ki system hamesha rules todne walon ko incentivize karta hai. (that the system always incentivizes those who break the rules)."

She went on to say that this kind of thinking is seen in businesses, schools, universities, temple lines, and even traffic.

Mitali also spoke about how people try to move ahead in traffic even when they are not in a hurry. She said this behaviour applies to people breaking queues at government hospital OPDs as well as Mercedes owners breaking lines on roads.

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Internet Reacts

The video elicited a number of responses. "True, but I feel blessed that I am not like those people," a person said.

"Oh God, this is so true," said another. It makes perfect sense. "I totally agree. Thanks a ton for posting this," said a third. Another added, "Finally someone said the truth."