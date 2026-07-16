Delhi is set to witness another hot and humid day on July 16, with temperatures touching 38°C. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies, isolated thunderstorms, and light rain in some parts of the city.

Delhi continues to experience oppressive heat and high humidity on Thursday, July 16, with residents likely to face uncomfortable weather throughout the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain, thunderstorms, or dust storms in some parts of the city. Despite the rain chances, the overall weather is expected to remain hot and humid.

Temperature and Weather Conditions

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38°C, while the minimum may remain close to 28–30°C. High humidity levels could make it feel much hotter, with the heat index crossing 45°C in some areas. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during the afternoon.

Rain Likely, But No Major Relief Yet

Although isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the day, they are unlikely to provide significant relief from the heat. According to IMD, more widespread rainfall activity is expected from July 18 onwards, which could bring a noticeable drop in temperatures and improve overall weather conditions across Delhi-NCR.