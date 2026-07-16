Reconstruction under the Kedarnath Redevelopment Project is advancing quickly. Key projects like Aastha Path and Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal are complete, while works on Shiv Udyan and a trekking route are underway to improve pilgrim facilities.

Reconstruction and development works under the Kedarnath Redevelopment Project are progressing rapidly, with the district administration closely monitoring all ongoing projects to ensure their timely completion, said officials.

Project Status: Completed and Ongoing Works

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate Vishal Mishra informed that several key infrastructure projects have already been completed, while multiple other works worth crores of rupees are currently underway. Major completed projects include the Aastha Path, two bridges, the Saraswati River Ghat, the Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal, the protective wall behind the Kedarnath Temple, the hospital building, the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), and police quarters. Meanwhile, the construction of Shiv Udyan, accommodation for Tirth Purohits (temple priests), sewer lines, water supply lines, and several other development works is underway.

Trekking Route Reconstruction

On the old trekking route, excavation, railing installation, and stone-setting work have been completed on a 5.35-km-long and 1.80-metre-wide stretch between Rambara and Garud Chatti. Reconstruction of the remaining approximately 3-km stretch is still underway. Around Rs 5.25 crore has been sanctioned for the reconstruction of this trekking route.

Future Outlook and Quality Assurance

At present, various development and reconstruction projects worth nearly Rs 15 crore are being executed in the Kedarnath area.

Once the ongoing works are completed, pilgrims are expected to benefit from improved infrastructure, enhanced facilities, and a safer pilgrimage experience. The district administration said special emphasis is being placed on maintaining quality standards while ensuring the projects are completed within the stipulated timeline.