A high-level delegation reviewed the 'Heat Smart School' pilot project in Delhi, which aims to protect children from extreme heat with interventions like cool roofs, shaded areas, and awareness initiatives, with plans for expansion across the Capital.

A high-level visit to the 'Heat Smart School' pilot project was conducted on Wednesday at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in BT Block, Shalimar Bagh, with the aim of protecting children from the impact of extreme heat and heatwaves in Delhi.

According to a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the visit was jointly organised by the District Administration (Central-North District), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and GIZ India. The delegation reviewed a range of practical and scalable interventions introduced at the school to create a safe and climate-responsive learning environment for students during periods of extreme heat.

CM Applauds Initiative, Eyes Expansion

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta congratulated all departments and partner organisations associated with the 'Heat Smart School' pilot, saying that the safety and well-being of children is the Delhi Government's top priority. She said innovative initiatives like this are the need of the hour in the face of changing climatic conditions and expressed confidence that the model would be expanded to more schools across the Capital, playing a significant role in creating safe and climate-resilient learning environments.

On-Site Review of Climate-Responsive Measures

The high-level delegation included NDMA Member Secretary and Head of Department Krishna S Vatsa, Central-North District Magistrate Shailendra Singh Parihar, Johannes Schneider, Second Secretary, Economic Cooperation and Development Division, Embassy of Germany, GIZ India Director Rachna Arora, GIZ India Project Manager Meghna Kshirsagar, ADRA India Country Director Santosh Shrikant Pattar, Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya Principal Vikram Yadav, along with senior officials from the Delhi Government, GIZ India, ADRA India and other partner organisations.

During the visit, the delegation inspected the school campus and reviewed climate-responsive interventions, including cool roofs, shaded corridors and waiting areas, improved drinking water facilities, student-led awareness initiatives, heat safety information displays and participatory educational activities designed to reduce heat stress among children and promote a safe learning environment, according to the release.

A Practical Step in Delhi's Heat Action Plan

On the occasion, District Magistrate Shailendra Singh Parihar said the initiative is a practical extension of the Delhi Heat Action Plan being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. He said it translates policy into practical, school-level interventions that help ensure children's safety while promoting climate-resilient educational institutions. He added that the district administration is playing a key role in taking such initiatives to communities through coordination, local innovation and effective implementation.

NDMA Stresses Need for Replicable Models

NDMA Member Secretary and Head of Department Krishna S Vatsa said heatwaves are among the fastest-growing climate-induced hazards facing India today. He stressed the need to institutionalise climate adaptation by integrating structural improvements, preparedness measures and behavioural awareness into public infrastructure, including schools.

According to him, Heat Smart Schools not only provide children with a safer learning environment but also encourage them to become ambassadors of climate adaptation within their families and communities. Appreciating the collaboration between the Government of India, the Delhi Government, GIZ India, the Embassy of Germany and ADRA India, Vatsa said the model should remain simple, affordable, scalable and replicable so that it can be adopted by schools across the country.

Supporting Climate Resilience Through InCRIS Project

The InCRIS project supports integrated heatwave management through policy advisory, institutional capacity building, digital decision-support systems, innovative climate risk financing solutions and pilot demonstrations. Its objective is to strengthen the climate resilience of critical infrastructure and vulnerable communities. (ANI)