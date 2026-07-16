Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, has set a new record by becoming the fastest major port in India to handle over 50 MMT of cargo in FY 2026-27. This milestone was achieved on July 16, 2026, 19 days earlier than the previous financial year.

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, has once again scripted history by becoming the fastest among all Major Port Authorities in India to cross the 50 Million Metric Tons (MMT) cargo handling mark during the current financial year 2026-27. According to an official press note, on July 16, 2026, DPA achieved the prestigious milestone of crossing the 50 MMT cargo handling mark, accomplishing this feat 19 days ahead of the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Notably, during FY 2025-26, the Port crossed the 50 MMT mark on August 3, 2025.

A Testament to Sustained Growth

This remarkable achievement reflects the sustained growth trajectory of the Port, driven by enhanced operational efficiency, world-class infrastructure, seamless logistics and stakeholder collaboration. The milestone further reinforces DPA's position as India's No. 1 Major Port and highlights its continued contribution towards strengthening the maritime trade and logistics ecosystem.

Chairman Commends Collaborative Effort

On this occasion, Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, DPA, congratulated all stakeholders, port users, exporters, importers, shipping lines, vessel agents, stevedores, Customs House Agents, terminal operators, trade associations, truck drivers, DPA officials, employees, Shramiks, and every member of the Port fraternity whose dedicated efforts and unwavering support have made this landmark achievement possible, a release added. (ANI)