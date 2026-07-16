Two law students, Prabal Pratap Singh and Chander Bhan, were remanded to 14 days' judicial custody by a Delhi court. They are accused of throwing papers in a Supreme Court courtroom, using abusive language, and scuffling with security personnel.

Patiala House Court on Wednesday remanded law students Prabal Pratap Singh and Chander Bhan to 14 days' judicial custody after completion of their two-day police remand in a case related to allegedly throwing papers before a Supreme Court judge and scuffling with security staff.

An FIR has been lodged at Tilak Marg Police Station. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ravi remanded third-year Lucknow University law student Prabal Pratap Singh and second-year law student Chander Bhan to judicial custody till July 29. Delhi Police moved an application seeking to send both accused to judicial custody. Advocate Vinod Kumar appeared for the accused.

Police Detail Allegations in Court

Earlier, while seeking their custodial remand on July 13, Delhi Police had said that during investigation it was revealed that on July 10, 2026, while appearing as petitioner-in-person before the Supreme Court, Prabal Pratap Singh intentionally created a disturbance during judicial proceedings by using abusive and unparliamentary language against the Chief Justice of India, throwing papers inside the courtroom and behaving aggressively.

Police further alleged that when Head Constable Ravindra Kumar, who was on duty, attempted to restrain him and maintain order, Prabal Pratap Singh assaulted him and used criminal force by resisting his lawful intervention, attempting to remove his hand and pushing him, thereby allegedly obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his official duties. Seeking custodial interrogation, Delhi Police had submitted that it was necessary to ascertain the complete sequence of events, the intention behind the incident and the role of the accused along with the co-accused. Police had also informed the court that certain pamphlets containing objectionable words were recovered from the possession of the accused. However, the source, authorship, printing, procurement, purpose and intended use or distribution of the pamphlets are yet to be ascertained. (ANI)