The IMD has issued a yellow notice for rain and a high temperature of 42-44°C on Thursday, and an orange alert on Friday, with the maximum decreasing to 35-37°C.

After days of sweltering heat and soaring temperatures, Delhi-NCR may finally receive some respite. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow advisory for the national capital forecasting rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in the next days. The weather shift is anticipated to cause a substantial decrease in temperatures throughout the area.

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Rain May Cool Things Down In Delhi

Delhi is in the grip of a severe heat wave with temperatures soaring to 45 degrees Celsius in various parts. However, the IMD said, the weather was anticipated to improve with the arrival of a western disturbance and moisture-laden easterly winds. The rainfall activity is likely to start from Thursday and continue for the following four to five days on and off.

Thunderstorms with high winds blowing at a speed of 50-70 kmph are expected in Delhi and its neighbouring NCR areas like Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, meteorologists have forecast. Some locations will see lightning and isolated hail showers.

Temperature May Plunge 6-8 Degrees

The downpour is expected to bring much respite from the current hot. Maximum temperatures in North India including Delhi may fall by 6-8 degrees Celsius between May 29 and May 31, IMD officials stated.

The meteorological agency further said that the scorching conditions across the northwest India are likely to abate progressively throughout the following three days. While portions of Rajasthan and central India may face high heat, Delhi-NCR is anticipated to have rather comfortable weather.

IMD cautions citizens to remain alert

IMD has warned people not to venture out unnecessarily during the period of severe winds and lightning activity and advised to keep alert during thunderstorms. Authorities have also encouraged citizens to stay home during severe weather events and to tie down unsecured outdoor items.

Meantime, weather experts say the new round of rain may help improve air quality and offer some short reprieve from the oppressive summer temperatures in the capital region. Cloudy sky and milder winds are set to bring relief from the unrelenting heat for Delhiites.