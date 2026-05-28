Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released ₹10,021.42 crore as the first instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to 12 states, furthering the goal of providing 'pucca' houses to the rural poor across India.

Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday released the first instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) for 12 states for the financial year 2026-27.

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Chouhan released a mother sanction of ₹10,021.42 crore to 12 states under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) through video conferencing in the presence of Union Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Shekhar Pemmasani.

A Mother Sanction is an umbrella financial approval issued at the start of a financial year by central government ministries (like the Ministry of Rural Development). It defines the total state-wise drawing limit for Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) such as MGNREGA or PMAY, allowing actual funds to be released just in time. The move is part of the central government's ongoing mission to provide 'pucca' houses to the homeless across rural India.

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan said, "The Prime Minister's resolve is that every poor person gets a 'pucca' house, a permanent home. To achieve this, a campaign has been running since 2016 through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin to provide permanent houses to every houseless person."

PMAY-G Progress and Milestones

Highlighting the progress of the scheme, the Minister stated that significant milestones have been achieved in rural housing. "Under this scheme, we have approved 3.91 crore houses in rural areas, out of which more than 3.5 crore have already been completed. The houses under the urban housing scheme are separate," he said.

In this program organised through video conferencing, Rural Development Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya, Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, Assam Minister Atul Bora, and Jharkhand Minister Smt. Deepika Pandey, Secretary of the Rural Development Ministry, Rohit Kansal, along with senior officials from the Centre and various states, were present, according to the release.

Key Scheme Highlights and Impact

State-led Innovations

Union Minister also commended the innovations being undertaken by the states. He noted that several states have undertaken commendable efforts, such as helplines, grievance redressal systems, rainwater harvesting, livelihood promotion through self-help groups, and mason training, which have accelerated the achievement of the scheme's goals.

Focus on Women Empowerment

Referring to women empowerment, the Union Minister said that under PMAY-G, about 75 per cent of the houses have been sanctioned in the name of women or in joint ownership, which has strengthened the dignity, self-respect and social security of women.

Directives to States

Chauhan said that housing construction is hampered due to a lack of land for some poor families. In such cases, states should take special initiatives to provide land and ensure necessary assistance.

He urged states to ensure the timely resolution of pending complaints, the early completion of ongoing housing projects, and prompt utilisation of released funds. He also noted that some states have not yet completed approvals in accordance with the 2024-25 and 2025-26 targets, which should be completed by June 30, 2026.

PMAY-G continues its remarkable journey of transforming rural India. The government is committed to ensuring that no eligible rural family is deprived of a permanent home and that every family has access to the basic amenities necessary for a dignified life. (ANI)