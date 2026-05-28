Newly appointed Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra vowed to strengthen the party and continue his predecessor Virendra Sachdeva's work, crediting party workers for the BJP's return to power in Delhi after 27 years.

Harsh Malhotra's Pledge as New Delhi BJP Chief

Newly appointed Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Harsh Malhotra on Thursday said he will work to strengthen the party in the national capital and take its work forward. Malhotra said the BJP's return to power in Delhi after 27 years was possible due to the efforts of party workers and leadership. He said he has accepted the new responsibility with support from the party's national leadership and promised to continue the work of his predecessor, Virendra Sachdeva.

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Addressing the press conference, Malhotra said, "...After 27 years, the BJP formed the government in Delhi, and the CM Rekha Gupta became our Chief Minister; all of this is the result of the hard work of thousands of our party workers in Delhi, combined with the leadership of Virendra Sachdeva... With the blessings of our national leadership, the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, the National President, and National President Nitin Nabin, I accept this significant responsibility." "I believe that the responsibilities within the BJP are akin to a 400-meter relay race; today, Virendra has handed the baton over to me. I pledge that, in collaboration with the thousands of party workers in Delhi and under the guidance of the leadership, I will make every possible effort to propel the BJP forward in Delhi and to further advance the work of the Delhi Government," he further said.

CM, Ministers Congratulate New President

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood and others congratulated Malhotra on being appointed as the new Delhi BJP President. The Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, congratulated Harsh Malhotra, saying he will play an important role in strengthening the party organisation. She said the BJP functions like a family, where every worker has a role to play.

"On my behalf, hearty congratulations to Harsh Malhotra for this new responsibility, for taking the Delhi organisation forward, for empowering every BJP worker. BJP is a family, and in this family, there is work for every member. I also express my gratitude to our former president, Virendra Sachdeva, who worked tirelessly to advance Delhi significantly," CM Gupta told reporters. (ANI)