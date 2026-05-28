TVK MLA R Ramesh Kumar is confident of a 100% win in upcoming local body polls. Meanwhile, AIADMK's EPS slammed the TVK government over a minor's sexual assault, questioning CM Joseph Vijay's ability to maintain law and order.

TVK confident of sweeping local body polls

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA R Ramesh Kumar on Thursday expressed confidence over the party's performance in the upcoming Tamil Nadu local body elections, declaring that the ruling party will win 100 per cent of all areas in the state's local body polls.

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Speaking to ANI, Kumar stated that party workers will campaign rigorously for the upcoming elections to ensure a sweeping victory for TVK in the local body polls. "I am happy to see members from other parties joining the TVK party. Our TVK party is growing stronger. People from rival parties are eagerly coming forward to join TVK with great enthusiasm. We will warmly welcome them. At the same time, priority will be given to our district secretaries, area secretaries, union secretaries, and ward members. We will maintain cordial and affectionate relations with those joining from other parties. Certainly, TVK will capture 100% of all areas in the local body elections. Compared to the effort put in during the Assembly elections, party workers will work four times harder in the upcoming local body elections," said Kumar.

AIADMK slams TVK govt over minor's sexual assault

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) launched a scathing attack on the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government following reports of a horrific sexual assault on a minor boy in Chennai, allegedly involving a police officer.

Expressing shock over the incident that took place in Chennai's Kodambakkam, Palaniswami questioned the safety of children under Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's administration.

Taking to the social media platform X, the AIADMK leader detailed the harrowing ordeal of the victim. "The news that three individuals, including a police officer, in Chennai's Kodambakkam, forced alcohol into a young boy's mouth and subjected him to brutal sexual assault is utterly shocking. The boy, in an attempt to defend himself, attacked the police officer with a TV remote, escaped by running away, and walked all the way to the Ashok Nagar police station to file a complaint," Palaniswami stated.

He further claimed that the increasing frequency of such crimes has created an atmosphere of fear across the state. Directly addressing the Chief Minister, the former CM accused the government of failing to protect the vulnerable. "Sir, the very children on whose behalf you gathered votes are now standing unprotected under your rule. What answer will you give for all this?" he asked.

Urging the state government to move beyond "photoshoots" and focus on actual governance, the AIADMK leader demanded immediate and stringent action. "No matter who the lustful perpetrators responsible for this young boy's horrific ordeal may be, I urge that strict legal action be taken against them. The government must abandon the 'coat-suit-photoshoot' model of governance once and for all and act with genuine commitment to upholding law and order," he said.