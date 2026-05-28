A heartwarming wedding video from Assam has gone viral after a man attended the function uninvited, ate food with guests and later gave Rs 10 as shagun to the bride before leaving. Social media users praised the hosts for welcoming him warmly and called the moment a beautiful example of humanity, kindness and culture.

A touching video from Assam has gone viral on social media after a man arrived uninvited at a wedding, quietly ate food with the guests and later handed over Rs 10 as shagun to the bride before leaving. The clip has touched thousands online for its simple message of kindness, dignity and humanity. Many users said the moment showed that even people with very little can still give from the heart.

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A Small Gesture That Left Everyone Emotional

According to posts shared online, the man appeared at the wedding during the celebrations and joined other guests for dinner. Nobody stopped him from eating, and the hosts allowed him to sit peacefully with everyone else.

What moved social media users the most happened when he was leaving. The man reportedly took out a Rs 10 note from his torn pocket and placed it in the bride’s hand as a wedding gift. Many viewers felt the money may have been a large part of what he had with him.

The emotional moment was captured on video and is now being widely shared across platforms.

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Social Media Praises Assam’s Culture of Warmth

Several users praised the kindness shown by the wedding hosts. Many people from Assam and the Northeast said it is common in some places for unknown or needy people to attend weddings for food, and they are often welcomed respectfully.

One user wrote, “Humanity is still alive.” Another said, “Nobody knows in what form God may arrive.”

Some viewers also objected to people calling the man mentally challenged. They said he appeared calm, respectful and emotionally aware. Others described him as “kind-hearted” and “rich in values”.

Video Starts Conversation on Compassion

The viral clip has also started a wider discussion online about empathy and social behaviour. Many users compared the scene to old community traditions where nobody was turned away hungry from weddings or family functions.

While the video lasted only a few seconds, many said it carried a powerful reminder, kindness does not depend on money, status or appearance. Sometimes, the smallest gift can leave the biggest impact.