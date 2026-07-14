Delhi is likely to witness rain and thunderstorms on July 14, bringing relief from humid conditions. The IMD has forecast cloudy skies, gusty winds and possible waterlogging, while temperatures are expected to remain around 37°C.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain near 28°C. Humidity levels are expected to stay above 60%, making the weather feel warm and muggy despite intermittent rain.

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The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in parts of Delhi-NCR. Residents are advised to remain cautious during periods of heavy rainfall, as waterlogging and traffic congestion may occur in low-lying areas.

While the rain is expected to lower daytime temperatures slightly, commuters should plan their travel accordingly due to the possibility of slow-moving traffic during peak hours.