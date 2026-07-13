Cloudy skies, light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are expected across Karnataka on July 13 as monsoon activity remains active. Weather officials have advised residents to remain cautious during sudden spells of heavy rain.

Karnataka is expected to witness active monsoon weather on July 13, with light to moderate rainfall forecast across several parts of the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cloudy skies are likely to prevail over Coastal Karnataka, Malnad and parts of North and South Interior Karnataka. Intermittent showers are expected throughout the day, while a few places could receive heavier rainfall, particularly in the coastal belt and Western Ghats.

In Bengaluru, residents can expect generally cloudy conditions with occasional light rain. The pleasant weather is likely to keep temperatures in a comfortable range, though humidity may remain high. The changing monsoon pattern could lead to sudden rain spells, making weather conditions unpredictable during the day.

Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds May Affect Daily Life

Apart from rainfall, the IMD has also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds in isolated parts of Karnataka. These weather conditions may temporarily disrupt traffic, reduce visibility and lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas. People travelling during the day are advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats and remain cautious during periods of heavy rain. Authorities have also urged residents in vulnerable areas to avoid standing under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms. Those living in hilly and coastal districts should stay updated with local weather advisories, as rainfall intensity may increase within a short period.

Residents Advised to Stay Alert

Weather experts say the monsoon will continue to influence Karnataka over the next few days, bringing regular spells of rain across many districts. While the showers are expected to provide relief from the heat, they may also cause temporary inconvenience for commuters and outdoor workers. Overall, Karnataka is likely to experience a typical monsoon day with cloudy skies, scattered rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Residents are advised to monitor official weather updates and plan their travel accordingly, especially in areas where heavy rain is likely.