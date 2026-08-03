Petroleum product transporters in Manipur called off their strike after the govt assured enhanced security on NH-37 to tackle extortion. Despite the agreement, the transporters did not join the security convoy, though 150 empty trucks left Imphal.

Despite an agreement between the Manipur government and the Core Committee of the Consortium of Manipur Petroleum Product Transporters Fraternity, Retail Outlet Dealers, LPG Distributors and Drivers Association for a security convoy, petroleum product transporters did not join the convoy. However, 150 empty goods trucks with heavy CRPF security, including COBRA Force, left Imphal for Jiribam.

Strike Called Off After Government Assurance

Earlier, the steering-down strike launched by the petroleum product transporters on July 31 was called off following assurances from the state government regarding enhanced security measures along National Highway-37 amid complaints of "extortion" on the route. According to a press release issued by the Core Committee of the Consortium of Manipur Petroleum Product Transporters' Fraternity, Retail Outlet Dealers, LPG Distributors and Drivers' Associations, the decision was made after assurances from the Chief Minister, the Home Department and the CAF & PD Department that the existing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for convoy movement would be reviewed and revised. The revised SOP will be published in the State Gazette as a permanent measure to address extortion-related issues faced by transporters. With the strike withdrawn, normal distribution, loading and unloading of petroleum products is expected to resume at all locations concerned.

Government Strengthens Security on NH-37

The office of the Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) has issued a circular strengthening security arrangements for convoy movement and petroleum transport along NH-37. In view of rampant extortion along the Imphal-Jiribam road (NH-37), the state government has decided to deploy dedicated security teams along the Kambiron-Sibilong and Makru-Old Kaiphundai stretches of the highway in Tamenglong district. The circular states that IGP Zone-III Kamei Angam Romanus has been appointed as the nodal officer to oversee security arrangements. He will be assisted by Sub-Nodal Police Commanders in each district.

Dedicated Teams for Vulnerable Stretches

District Superintendents of Police (SPs) have also been directed to strictly implement the existing SOP, conduct special drives against extortion and engage with the public to prevent illegal activities along the highway. Dedicated police teams will be deployed along two vulnerable stretches, Kambiron to Sibilong and Makru to Old Kaiphundai in Tamenglong, to prevent extortion, intimidation, abduction and other unlawful activities. The circular further states that effective coordination and communication will be maintained by all stakeholders with the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Assam Rifles and the Army along the highway, especially during convoy movement.

The association had earlier submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Y Khemchand on July 15 to address rampant tax collection along NH-37 by July 30. The "Steering Wheel Down Strike" began on July 31 and brought the transportation of essential commodities to a standstill, before the government gave the assurance. (ANI)