A Delhi man's viral Reddit post has sparked concerns over alleged dating app scams after he claimed his first meeting with a match ended with a staggering Rs 20,500 bill.

A Delhi man's viral Reddit post has sparked concerns over alleged dating app scams after he claimed his first meeting with a match ended with a staggering Rs 20,500 bill. The user, who shared his experience in a post titled "My first date cost me Rs 20.5k. I still don't know how to feel about it," said a casual conversation on a dating app quickly turned into an unexpectedly expensive evening.

According to the post, the pair decided to meet on the same day after chatting online. However, instead of the originally planned venue, the woman reportedly persuaded him to visit a pub, where she ordered multiple premium items, including costly champagne and hookah.

"I'm a complete non-drinker and non-smoker, but she ordered champagne after champagne (around Rs 13k worth), two hookahs (around Rs 6k), and we had some food too," he said. "The final bill came to Rs 20,500."

Despite the eye-watering expense, the Reddit user admitted that the money itself was not what left him disappointed.

"The strange part is... I don't regret the money," he said.

He explained that what troubled him most was the overall experience and the lack of any discussion about sharing the bill.

"What bothered me more was the experience. She didn't offer to split the bill or even ask how much it was. When the bill arrived, she had gone to the washroom. Maybe it was just a coincidence, maybe not- I honestly don't know, so I don't want to assume her intentions."

Social media users claimed the incident resembled a widely reported "dating app scam" allegedly operating across the Delhi-NCR region, where unsuspecting individuals are lured to specific pubs or restaurants and left to pay inflated bills.

"Damn, you didn't know this was a common scam? It's sooo common in Delhi," one user wrote in the comment section.

Another cautioned, "Be wary about meeting strangers, men or women. Don't go anywhere blindfolded. Always be curious, doubtful, observe your surroundings and don't let your guard as well as IQ down in front of strangers. Once you realise you are in trouble, get away to safety asap."

Another user commented, "It's beyond me how people are still falling for this scam."