A 19-year-old girl died in Vadodara after her Activa skidded on a wet road and a passing road roller ran over her. Two others had a miraculous escape.

A 19-year-old girl died in a terrifying accident in Vadodara city when she came under a road roller after her Activa skidded on a wet road, according to police.

The victim, identified as Mahinbanu Irshad Ali Syed, was a resident of Zamzam Park Society in Vadodara's Tandalja area. She was returning home from Kismat Chokdi on her Activa with two other girls when the accident occurred.

According to police, the road was wet, causing the Activa to slip. All three girls fell to the ground, and a privately owned road roller passing nearby ran over them. Mahinbanu Syed died on the spot, while the other two had a miraculous escape.

The accident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Following the accident, crowds gathered at the scene from the surrounding areas. The deceased's family members arrived, and the atmosphere was filled with lamentation. The body has been moved to Gotri General Hospital for post-mortem. Steps are being taken to register a case against the roller driver.