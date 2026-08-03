Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala submitted a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on alleged theft of Ram Mandir donations and financial irregularities linked to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Congress Seeks Discussion on Ram Mandir Trust Finances

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday submitted a Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on the issue of alleged theft of Ram Mandir donations and alleged financial irregularities linked to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

In the notice, Surjewala urged the Chair to suspend the scheduled business of the House to take up what he termed a matter of urgent public importance concerning the alleged misappropriation of donations and financial irregularities related to the Ram Mandir. The Congress leader sought a discussion under Rule 267, stating that the matter warrants immediate attention and accountability. Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States enables a member to seek suspension of the listed business of the day to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, subject to the approval of the Chair.

Earlier, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury had moved an Adjournment Motion Notice seeking an immediate discussion in the House on the financial transparency and functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

In the notice, Chowdhury urged that Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other listed business of the day be suspended to enable a discussion on the need for an independent audit of the Trust's accounts and overall functioning. She also sought a comprehensive statement from the Government detailing the legal and regulatory framework governing the Trust, including the nature of governmental oversight, financial reporting requirements, audit mechanisms, and standards of public disclosure applicable to the institution.

According to the notice, the demand comes amid increasing public concern over issues relating to financial transparency and accountability. It stated that the matter requires urgent consideration by the House."In view of these pressing concerns, the matter deserves urgent consideration by this House," the notice said.

Opposition Plans Protest Amid Tense Monsoon Session

The Opposition will stage a protest at the Makar Dwar of Parliament on Monday, reiterating its demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in both Houses over police action on protesters during the July 20 demonstration in the national capital. The opposition will also raise the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft row.

The development comes at a time when, last week, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav sparked a controversy by imitating a priest and collecting donations while criticising the government over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft row. The Parliament session also assumes significance this week following the alleged attack on Yadav in the national capital on Sunday.

The protest also comes as the Monsoon Session enters its eleventh day, amid speculation that the Centre may introduce the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill, setting the stage for another day of heated exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP KC Venugopal said he was unaware of any move by the government to introduce the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill but asserted that the Opposition would continue pressing for the Home Minister's statement on the issues it has consistently been raising. "I don't know whether they are introducing the FCRA Bill. I don't have any understanding about that. Let us see. We will raise the same issue of the Home Minister's explanation in the House... on the lathi-charge and the firing on Delhi students," Venugopal told ANI.

Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to witness another day of confrontations as the Opposition continues to press its demands, while the government seeks to advance its legislative agenda during the ongoing Monsoon Session. (ANI)