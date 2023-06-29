Delhi Uber driver provides free WiFi, snacks, first-aid to customers; netizens react

Abdul Qadeer installed a donation box for children in need and stacked several snacks, water etc. for the passengers, that too, free of cost. A post about the same was shared on Twitter by a man named Shyamlal Yadav. He shared a few pictures of Abdul's Uber cab.

Many clients' main priority when hiring a cab is that the driver doesn't cancel on them. What if your cab driver provided you complimentary food, drinks, Wi-Fi, perfume, and other amenities to make your ride more enjoyable in addition to simply not cancelling on you? It sounds dreamlike, doesn't it? An Uber driver from Delhi is making news for providing more than just a secure journey to the destination.

A Twitter user tweeted about his experience on the microblogging site, saying that his cab driver, Abdul Qadeer, made a good impression on him. He posted a photo of the Uber driver and his cab, in which several snacks and meals were visible. The passengers may also see two instruction boards. The other board reads, "The cab respects people of every religion," while the first board displays the Wi-Fi password and advertises that all services are free.

"We can identify any religion on the basis of clothes. Humble appeal: We should be polite to each other. We need to be inspired by what works well for society," the board reads.

The user shared the cab driver's picture with the caption, "Using Uber today @ an interesting driver Abdul Qadeer, 48. He has a first aid kit and many other essentials for riders for free, as well as a donation box for poor children, says hardly cancelled any ride in 7 years. Impressed with him."

Meanwhile, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi posed as an Uber driver in September of last year to learn firsthand about the difficulties they encountered. According to a Wall Street Journal article, Khosrowshahi used the alias Dave K to transport individuals. The CEO of Uber also discussed his encounters with obnoxious and tip-baiting clients.

