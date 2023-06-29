Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Girija theatre owner complains about severe cyber attacks, blocking of social media accounts

    Thrissur's Girija Theatre owner, Dr Girija revealed the cyber attacks that she has been facing for a long time now. She said that the cyber attacks worsened when she provided the facility to book tickets directly through social media pages and not through online booking sites.

    Kerala: Girija theatre owner complains about severe cyber attacks, blocking of social media accounts anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    Thrissur: The owner of the Girija Theatre in Thrissur, Dr. Girija, admitted that she has been subjected to persistently harmful cyberattacks. Girija, who is also an excellent businesswoman, adds that these cyber attackers are preventing her from living and that she has been complaining about the harassment she has experienced for five years but no action has been taken. The cyber attack against Girija comes after providing the facility to book tickets directly through social media and not through online booking sites.

    Also read: Safety of patients to be prioritized in operation theatre: IMA responds to demand on surgical hoods

    “My theatre is not available on BookMyShow. Hence, I depend on Facebook and Instagram and handle the pages myself. However, since 2018, my Facebook account has been blocked more than 12 times," Girija said. 

    She alleged that despite filing a complaint with the name of the person, the police have been reluctant to file a case. Girija's social media accounts including Facebook and Instagram were blocked 12 times after mass reporting. She assigned a team to handle her social media accounts to another team, however, when they also faced a similar obstacle, Girija again started to manage the social media pages on her own. 

    Girija alleged that several producers are not willing to release their movies in her theatre as it is not listed on BookMyShow. However, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and producer Listin Stephen offered their films for screening.

    Also read: Karnataka HC refuses to quash FIR against Rahul Gandhi, 2 Congress leaders for KGF music copyright

     

    Stand-off between CITU and bus operator ends

    On Monday, after a week-long standoff, a bus operator in Thiruvarppu and activists from the CPI(M)-backed Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) agreed to settle their differences amicably at a meeting called by the District Labour Officer. It has been determined, following deliberations that lasted for over two days, that all of the buses operated by the transport company's staff members will work alternate shifts. As a result, the company will be able to divide its employees equally among the buses that are operating at a profit or a loss. The negotiations were initiated by the District Labour Officer on a direction by the Labour Minister V. Sivankutty.
     

     

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 3:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Lapses galore on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, but NHAI hikes toll on 'deadly' highway vkp

    Lapses galore on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, but NHAI hikes toll on 'deadly' highway

    Safety of patients to be prioritized in operation theatre: IMA responds to demand on surgical hoods anr

    Safety of patients to be prioritized in operation theatre: IMA responds to demand on surgical hoods

    Karnataka HC refuses to quash FIR against Rahul Gandhi, 2 Congress leaders for KGF music copyright

    Karnataka HC refuses to quash FIR against Rahul Gandhi, 2 Congress leaders for KGF music copyright

    Artificial sweetener aspartame can cause cancer?

    Artificial sweetener aspartame can cause cancer?

    Over 77 lakh people in Karnataka register for free 200 units of power

    Over 77 lakh people in Karnataka register for free 200 units of power

    Recent Stories

    Boost testosterone levels naturally: 9 foods to include in your diet AJR

    Boost testosterone levels naturally: 9 foods to include in your diet

    Samosa to Jalebi-8 cheapest street foods in India - gps

    Samosa to Jalebi-8 cheapest street foods in India

    Gadar 2: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel relive magical essence of 22-year-old iconic song 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' ADCC

    Gadar 2: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel relive magical essence of 22-year-old iconic song 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava'

    7 reasons to include cheese in your diet EAI AJR

    7 reasons to include cheese in your diet

    Hot Air Balloon rides to Wild Life Safari 7 adventurous activities for adrenaline enthusiasts when in Delhi ATG EAI

    Hot Air Balloon rides to Wild Life Safari: 7 adventurous activities for adrenaline enthusiasts when in Delhi

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon