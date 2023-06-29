Karnataka: Expect rainfall within 24 hours; ‘Orange' alert for the coasts

Karnataka's coastal areas will likely receive heavy rainfall for the next 5 days. The formation of low air pressure in Kerala’s coasts to the coasts of Maharashtra, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada coastal areas will receive the rainfall. The report says it might vary from 115mm to 204mm.



An ‘Orange’ alert is announced in the coastal regions of Karnataka as the monsoon has entered the state, and it is expected to rain within the next 24 hours. The weather report says this is likely due to heavy rainfall in Kerala and Maharashtra’s coastal regions.



Low pressure in Bay of Bengal; Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall in next three days



The low air pressure in the climate is why the monsoon intensified in the state.



Despite the monsoon season in the state, the weather forecast says most regions are deficient in rainfall. The coastal areas reportedly received 269 mm of precipitation in June, significantly less than the average 719mm of rain this month.

The fishermen along the coastal region are alerted not to fish in the sea. Karnataka has already received rainfall in Dakshina Kannada’s Mulki (19 cm). Karwar has received (16 cm) of rainfall, and Penabur (15 cm) and other regions of Dakshina Kannada are reported to have received reasonable amounts of rain.

Kerala to receive heavy rainfall in next 5 days; Yellow alert in 8 districts



The ‘Yellow’ alert has been issued to the Shivamogga, Chikmagalur and other hilly regions of Karnataka. These regions should expect around 65 - 114mm of rainfall in the next 24 hours.



The coastal cities of Karnataka are kept on high alert for the next five days, i.e. from June 30 - July 4. Other than that, the southern and northern parts of the state will receive a good amount of rainfall - according to the meteorological department.