Deendayal Port Authority Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh hoisted the National Flag at Kandla for the 80th Independence Day. He highlighted the port's top rank and urged stakeholders to work towards the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Deendayal Port Authority Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh on Saturday hoisted the National Flag at Deendayal Port, Kandla, as part of the celebrations marking India's 80th Independence Day. Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh appealed to all stakeholders to team up to make India self-reliant and achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2027.

"... On 80th Independence Day, DPA organised a celebration and congratulated its team, employees and all stakeholders associated with Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla. We highlighted the port's performance and growth over the past year and how Kandla has established itself as the country's number-one port. We also shared the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed India by 2047 and for India's maritime sector to become a global leader. Deendayal Port Authority is working towards this vision through continued growth and development. We appealed to all stakeholders to work together to make India self-reliant, strengthen every sector and achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047...", he told ANI.

Nationwide Celebrations and PM's Vision

The celebrations were held as the country marked its 80th Independence Day, with institutions and organisations across the country organising programmes to commemorate the occasion.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the Red Fort, expressed confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047 and urged citizens to work towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat. "The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve. India has also dreamt big - and that is the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Viksit Bharat will be realised in 2047. When we (the country) pledge to become Viksit, the world also watches us. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also urged citizens to dream big and work towards turning those aspirations into reality. "A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward driven by its dreams, its resolve, and its inherent strength. Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, for big dreams expand our thinking and broaden the horizons of our vision. Our resolve must be steadfast, and the capacity to carve a path forward - even amidst difficulties and disasters - naturally emerges," he added.