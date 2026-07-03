A Bengaluru man was offered a great salary right after a job interview. But he walked away from the offer on the spot. Now a successful entrepreneur, he has shared the story of why he rejected the job – all because the CEO made him wait 40 minutes and didn't even say sorry.

Bengaluru (July 03): A young Bengaluru entrepreneur has shared a fascinating story that's getting everyone talking. Shikhar Saxena, who was once a job seeker, revealed why he turned down a high-paying job offer from a company's CEO.

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Back when he was fresh out of college, Shikhar was looking for a job. He got an interview call from a Bengaluru-based startup. The company's HR had carefully scheduled different interview slots for each candidate to avoid any chaos. Shikhar arrived at the office right on time for his appointment.

40-Minute Wait, Then an Interview

However, after reaching the office, Shikhar Saxena had to wait for a solid 40 minutes before he was called in for the interview. When the interview finally began, the CEO was very impressed with his talent and immediately offered him a job with a fantastic salary.

But in a surprising turn, Shikhar rejected the offer right there. He told the CEO he didn't want the job or the salary and walked out.

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What Was the Real Reason for Rejecting the Offer?

Shikhar later explained his decision on social media. He said that being made to wait for 40 minutes was disrespectful. But the bigger issue was that the company's founder didn't even offer a simple apology for the delay. He felt that his time was not valued at all.

"If he had just said sorry before starting the interview, the situation might have been different," Shikhar wrote. He added that he later found out that the work environment at that company was quite poor for those who did join.

Many people have responded to his post, supporting his decision. One user commented, "It's always better not to work in such companies." Others agreed that it's best to avoid working under bosses and managers who don't respect their employees' time and talent.

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People praised him, pointing out that if he had taken that job, he would still be an employee today. Instead, Shikhar Saxena is now an entrepreneur himself, providing jobs to many others.