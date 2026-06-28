Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VV Rajesh claims the UDF's no-confidence motion against the BJP-led corporation is the start of an INDIA bloc alignment in Kerala. He also accused the CPI(M) of politicising the PMAY scheme over its official logo.

No-confidence motion is start of INDIA alliance in Kerala: Mayor

Amid the United Democratic Front's (UDF) move to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Mayor and BJP leader VV Rajesh on Sunday alleged that the development marks the beginning of a larger political alignment involving the INDIA bloc in Kerala.

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Speaking to ANI, Rajesh said, "I think this is the starting point of the INDIA alliance in Kerala. We have been expecting this alliance in the state right after the assembly elections. Our BJP State President K. Surendran, along with senior leaders Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V. Muraleedharan, and our parliamentary party leaders, have already pointed out this dynamic."

Drawing a parallel with the political situation in the Kerala Assembly, Rajesh said a similar pattern was now emerging at the local body level as well. "Just like how 137 CPI(M) and Congress, LDF, and UDF members stand on one side as part of the INDIA alliance, leaving a small NDA delegation as the actual opposition, a similar pattern is starting here in Thiruvananthapuram," he said.

Targeting the Congress over the proposed no-confidence motion, Rajesh alleged that the party was seeking CPI(M)'s support solely to remove the BJP from power in the civic body. "The Congress is inviting the CPI(M) to join hands with them just to pass this no-confidence motion. However, the NDA and the BJP can easily overcome this situation. The people of Kerala, as well as several corporation councillors outside the NDA, support us. This is not a challenge; it is a golden opportunity to prove our mandate before the public," he added.

CPI(M) politicised PMAY scheme: Rajesh

Speaking on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Rajesh accused the CPI(M) of politicising the scheme over the use of its official logo. BJP leader VV Rajesh said, "There is a designated logo and emblem for PMAY. However, to appease a certain community, the CPI(M) declared it to be a photo of PMAY and claimed they wanted to join or sign off on it as a secondary phase of the project. Due to this political stance taken by the CPI(M), lakhs of deserving people across Keralam were deprived of their homes or forced to live in congested, suffocated spaces. We now welcome the constructive stance taken by K. M. Shaji. I believe this decision will be reflected very positively among the people of Keralam...," he said.

PMAY branding a 'breach of dignity': CPI(M) MP

Earlier, CPI(M) MP AA Rahim strongly criticised the Union government's decision regarding the display of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) branding, calling it a "bad and unilateral decision" and accusing the Centre of imposing its branding on beneficiaries. Speaking to ANI, AA. Rahim said, "...It is a bad and unilateral decision taken by the Union government, and it is highly condemnable. There has been a long-standing dispute between the Kerala government and the Union government in this regard. Unfortunately and unilaterally, the new government and Minister K. M. Shaji, who is the Minister for Local Self Governments, stated yesterday that they are withdrawing the long-standing stance of our Kerala government. This is highly condemnable, and we will raise this issue in a loud manner. This is not merely a matter of Prime Minister Modi's photo; this is the forceful imposition of branding. They are mandating that a permanent board must be placed on the walls of the beneficiaries' houses. That is highly condemnable as it is a direct breach of the dignity of life. That remains our stance..." (ANI)