A Verification Committee has been formed in Arunachal's Keyi Panyor to assess damage from flash floods. The disaster claimed three lives and caused massive landslides, cutting off road connectivity to seven districts, including near the Indo-China border.

Committee to Assess Flood Damage

The District Administration of Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor on Sunday constituted a Verification Committee to assess damage to residential houses and other properties caused by the recent flash floods in Possa village.

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According to an order issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Keyi Panyor District, the committee has been formed with immediate effect and will be chaired by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Yachuli. Other members include the Circle Officer (CO), Yazali, Executive Engineers of the Water Resources Department (WRD) and Urban Development (UD), the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), and the Head of the concerned village/Head of Project (HoP), NEEPCO. The committee has been directed to undertake field verification on June 29 and submit a detailed verification report, along with its recommendations, to the Deputy Commissioner immediately.

Impact of Cloudburst and Flash Floods

The cloudburst at Poosa in the Keyi Panyor district triggered flash floods and massive landslides, causing extensive damage, including the destruction of 18 residential quarters of the NEEPCO colony. The incident claimed three lives, while search operations had been underway for the missing persons.

Severe Disruption to Road Connectivity

The aftermath of the disaster has severely disrupted connectivity, with seven districts in the state, including areas near the Indo-China border, remaining inaccessible from multiple routes. Authorities said the Kimin-Potin road has once again been blocked following heavy rainfall, further complicating transportation in the region.

The Hoj-Potin Road (NH-13/NH-713A), a crucial highway connecting central and upper Arunachal Pradesh, remains completely closed due to massive mudslides, flash floods and severe road washouts caused by incessant monsoon rains. The closure has snapped road connectivity to Keyi Panyor, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle, Upper Subansiri and other adjoining areas, affecting the movement of people and essential supplies. The local administration has issued an advisory urging commuters to avoid all non-essential travel along the Hoj-Potin stretch, citing unstable terrain and the risk of fresh landslides. (ANI)